As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Value Declined, Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Its Stake by $329,552; Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Stock Value Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 15,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 325,638 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 14,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 2.73 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,578 shares to 129,833 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 49,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares to 25,072 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).