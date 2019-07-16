As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parkwood Lowered Its Position by $836,190; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Raised Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 254,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 949,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.79M, up from 694,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $170.85. About 325,928 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 53,253 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $45.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,416 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle Com stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 81,686 are owned by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 2.24M shares. Orrstown Finance Services reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc owns 9,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,798 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc owns 397,361 shares for 7.21% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 566,551 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Asset Inc holds 2.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 151,933 shares. Harbour Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,702 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc accumulated 47,778 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Lc accumulated 10,150 shares. 55,325 were accumulated by Btr Capital Mngmt.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares to 468,918 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).