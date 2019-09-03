As Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Tradition Capital Management Cut Position; Proffitt & Goodson Continues to Hold Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 626,469 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 13,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 29,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 295,462 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 8,612 shares to 75,531 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

