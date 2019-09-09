As Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Tradition Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.13 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.79 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 13,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 29,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 262,322 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 19,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 4.78 million shares traded or 46.20% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Returns to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships to Back Card Members – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express July consumer card write-off rate declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 2,740 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 102,338 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv reported 4,461 shares. Wade G W & has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,269 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 2,993 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.25 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 26,668 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mai Capital accumulated 2,530 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 17,038 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Hawaiian Bank reported 24,476 shares stake. Connecticut-based Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares to 284,693 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).