As Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $969,035; Highline Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $57.25 Million as Market Value Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 414,363 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 57,386 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 63,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 499,030 shares traded or 54.48% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75M for 13.38 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

