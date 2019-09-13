As Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Share Price Declined, Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 72,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 172,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.34. About 1.07 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,022 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 57,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 67,784 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,014 shares to 4,946 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,152 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,892 shares to 32,733 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).