As Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Declined, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed by $2.40 Million Its Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Maintained by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 2.36 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 14,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 6,280 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.86. About 336,288 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 122 shares stake. Brinker Cap accumulated 12,019 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.11% or 25,163 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 19,961 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Uss Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,600 shares. Fdx invested in 7,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kj Harrison & owns 15,200 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 58,285 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Company reported 614 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Inc has invested 0.96% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Manhattan Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.52M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 16,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,850 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.