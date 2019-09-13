As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hs Management Partners Lowered Its Position by $13.00 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.07 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 75,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 373,849 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.42M, down from 449,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.42 million, down from 16,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

