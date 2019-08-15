As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Sather Financial Group Cut Its Position; As General Elec Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.69 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 409,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 764,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 82.30M shares traded or 57.75% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 97,445 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

