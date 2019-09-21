As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $5.04 Million Its Position; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $643,563

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 29,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,051 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 43,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51 million, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 16,368 shares to 123,604 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.08% or 707 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.43% or 112,788 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 590 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Products Limited has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,100 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company. Fragasso Grp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kj Harrison & holds 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,875 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.02% or 3.26 million shares. 967,750 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Focused Investors Ltd reported 417,500 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 1,167 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cls Llc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Truepoint reported 1,547 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

