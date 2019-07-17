As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $441,730; Suvretta Capital Management Has Lifted Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,825 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55 million, down from 195,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 362,069 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 4.40 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 21,115 shares to 649,285 shares, valued at $67.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $190,750 were sold by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Group Inc reported 687 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 223,126 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt reported 7,813 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.06% or 1.37 million shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 49,487 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc invested in 0.04% or 7,311 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Central Fincl Bank Trust reported 91 shares stake. S&Co invested in 0.79% or 185,177 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.24% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 15,356 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. Pnc Svcs Gp has 71,033 shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B And has invested 1.54% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,341 shares to 959,804 shares, valued at $255.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.