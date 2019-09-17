As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wms Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Highline Capital Management Raised Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 26,887 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 30,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 249,109 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 1.23 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on May 4, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC)

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,019 shares to 61,972 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc by 2,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 10,123 shares. Sei Invs invested in 134,230 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 3,560 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 972,697 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 369,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.04% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 57,285 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd owns 179,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Penn Mgmt Inc owns 0.15% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 86,355 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 29,500 shares. 61 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 275,887 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 473 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.03% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 14,200 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 218,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.