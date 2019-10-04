As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined, Holder Usca Ria Has Cut Position; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Position In Citigroup (C) Was Upped

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $162.52. About 459,982 shares traded or 20.37% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 18,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 162,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38 million, up from 144,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 12.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 26,806 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $75.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,621 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% or 21,265 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And holds 0.15% or 8,130 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,797 shares. Webster Bank N A reported 21,045 shares. Truepoint accumulated 22,486 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 274,820 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 159,420 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company holds 14,228 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 920,702 shares. Security National has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 13,885 shares. 75,000 are owned by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Salem Counselors reported 168,006 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 9,113 shares to 47,930 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.