As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined, Cibc Asset Management Has Upped by $2.01 Million Its Stake; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Holding by $1.46 Million as Shares Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 81,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 52,236 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 133,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.05 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,770 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 6,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 670,363 shares traded or 90.52% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC –

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11,974 shares to 23,379 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares to 379,698 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

