As Diageo P L C (DEO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Increased Stake; Treehouse Foods (THS) Share Value Declined While Channing Capital Management Cut Holding by $4.07 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 232.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 6,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,642 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 204,649 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 63,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 163,644 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 225,928 shares to 278,634 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,535 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 21,104 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 784,826 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 417,405 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 5.64M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Element Mngmt Ltd Company reported 6,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0% or 4,600 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd invested in 21,409 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested in 0.68% or 4,970 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.11% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Hightower Advsr Ltd stated it has 42,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 851,324 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 23,445 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.39M for 48.50 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4,524 shares to 89,678 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.