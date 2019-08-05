As Diageo P L C (DEO) Shares Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Raised by $656,727 Its Position; Ftb Advisors Boosted Position in Home Depot Com (HD) by $315,723

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,653 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 12,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 26,820 shares. Moreover, Provident Trust Co has 7.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.04 million shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 13,901 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Company reported 8,971 shares. 9,472 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Commerce. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj reported 1,794 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,434 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 13,103 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 139,965 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 210,860 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp reported 666,825 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech holds 50 shares. Reik & Ltd reported 4,352 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru reported 9,598 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 128,989 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,932 shares to 338,537 shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,571 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares to 14,577 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,535 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).