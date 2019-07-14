As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Rose, Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Its Holding by $656,727; Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $6.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 277,954 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,655 shares to 22,845 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,358 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares to 123,400 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,118 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 18.27 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 268,384 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 601,800 shares. South State Corporation invested 1.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma owns 6.03M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 11.08M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 122,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 2.95M shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weik Capital Mngmt accumulated 36,545 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 41,020 shares. Nordea Invest reported 2.11 million shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LQD, EQWL: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales impress at Mondelez International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..