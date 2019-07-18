As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Rose, Financial Architects Trimmed Position; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Lifted Holding by $663,130 as Share Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 160 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 5,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.95. About 397,429 shares traded or 44.33% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 141,722 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider Appel Dennis P bought $44,488. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Grp owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard holds 16,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,064 shares. Tygh Management has invested 1.58% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 109,733 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 686,405 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 170,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 31,733 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 9,442 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 291,808 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs reported 400,000 shares stake. 61,505 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Equity Research. 143,621 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc.

