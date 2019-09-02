As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $2.47 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Position by $324,870 as Stock Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 50,786 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 35,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 105,599 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 98,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is A Great Dividend Growth Machine, But Not At That Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 81,626 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,343 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,308 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 17,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,043 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Company.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartford says $694M of notes tendered – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.