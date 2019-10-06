As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 4,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,866 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 332,033 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 25,514 shares to 563,479 shares, valued at $64.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

