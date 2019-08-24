As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Position by $457,541; As Amedisys (AMED) Share Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 385.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 10,780 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 231,773 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

