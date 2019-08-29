As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Ancora Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Increased Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake by $939,432 as Shares Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 65,538 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 63,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $170.52. About 210,666 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 1171.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 9,804 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 653,682 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 728,599 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 19,245 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 0% or 12,921 shares in its portfolio. 487,152 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 3,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 16,052 were reported by Comm National Bank & Trust. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,270 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.45% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 17,743 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,004 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,450 shares. Victory Cap holds 50,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.53% or 200,000 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6,416 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 61,277 shares to 326,926 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,358 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).