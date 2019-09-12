As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Price Declined, Nuance Investments Trimmed Stake by $25.87 Million; Wal (WMT) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 150,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2,437 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 152,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 128,754 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 11,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.89M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 45,399 shares to 47,457 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,465 shares to 6,558 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA).

