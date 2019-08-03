As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Stake by $656,727; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Share Price Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,643 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Management Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Investment accumulated 24,579 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Connors Investor Services reported 35,025 shares stake. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 12,871 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.37% stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited invested in 10,178 shares. Hodges Cap Incorporated stated it has 1,322 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 23,986 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 883,117 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 12,183 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38.66M shares. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 2.89% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3.52 million shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 4,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold Company Inc has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,900 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,358 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

