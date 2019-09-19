As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Usca Ria Decreased Position by $849,508; Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Dana (DAN) as Valuation Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.75. About 50,722 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. It closed at $14.88 lastly. It is down 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $353.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17,902 shares to 27,180 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo issues positive update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 76,709 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 193,918 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 160,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.16% or 695,700 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 80,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 275,484 shares. James Investment Inc holds 0.43% or 293,956 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,058 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.03% or 83,904 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc holds 2.93M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).