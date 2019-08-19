As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.66 Million; Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Its Fidelity Southern (LION) Stake by $14.11 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 43,335 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 53,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 527,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 514.60% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares to 288,263 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Choice Bancorp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Heritage Financial Inc..

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $305,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.01% or 8,346 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 273,194 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,097 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 39,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 77,627 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 9,325 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 7,981 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Natixis accumulated 101,453 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc, New York-based fund reported 261,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 7,986 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,387 shares stake.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Real Estate Funds to Buy on a Firm Economy and Dovish Fed – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 PGIM Funds for Healthy Returns (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Franklin Templeton Funds for Spectacular Returns – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.