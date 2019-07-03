As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Value Rose, Polygon Management LTD Upped Holding; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted Position by $3.48 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 503,322 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 364,735 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,873 shares to 190,510 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 131,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,462 shares, and cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).