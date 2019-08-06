As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Value Rose, Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Position by $83.88 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.51M market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 337,537 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 755,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 175,249 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 930,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Financial Services has invested 3.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 0.77% or 17,235 shares. Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,119 shares. Goelzer Inv owns 27,010 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.27 million shares. Adirondack Tru Communications holds 1.3% or 13,801 shares. First Manhattan holds 436,489 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Of Vermont has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 19,067 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 78,210 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Maple Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,924 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Com. Ami Investment holds 31,776 shares.

