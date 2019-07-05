As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Value Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Stake; Jcsd Capital Has Upped Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 395,217 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 459,315 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares to 127,201 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. 800 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares with value of $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 33,618 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,150 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications reported 3,233 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 17,000 were reported by State Bank. 27,092 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Co reported 0.66% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pl Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 172,497 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,016 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 269,062 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 16,199 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $93.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.00% negative EPS growth.