As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Value Rose, Dnb Asset Management As Has Increased by $8.28 Billion Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 130,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 477,453 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97 million, down from 607,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 4.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 792.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32B, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 879,565 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DHT Holdings Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 3-year time charter – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. 2018 Dividend Information NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CMRE vs. DHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 1,150 shares to 11,199 shares, valued at $2.52B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 69,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,867 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.