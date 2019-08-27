As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Rose, Holder Polygon Management LTD Increased Holding; Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Capital One Finl Com (COF) Holding by $1.15 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 1.00M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 1.34M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,179 were reported by Bluecrest Cap. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 17,927 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.24M shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 1.42M shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 213 shares. The New York-based Loews has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 66,749 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,137 shares. Burney Company has 50,882 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,931 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 11,022 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.37% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Arvest Commercial Bank Division has 0.72% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 128,211 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0.58% or 1.61M shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

