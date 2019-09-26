As Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Value Declined While Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Holding

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 29.11% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 402,410 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SSNC acquiring IBM Algorithmic assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ron Baron Comments on SS&C Technologies Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Neuberger Berman Llc accumulated 8,105 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 37,688 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Advisers Llc has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 12,238 are held by Alps Advsr. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 6,540 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,099 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 0.01% or 216 shares. Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.88% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 33,910 shares. Swarthmore stated it has 145,100 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 774,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Architects has 1,200 shares. Valinor Management LP has invested 5.33% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,955 shares to 59,127 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,529 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.63 million shares to 4.86 million shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 148,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.