As Dht Holdings (DHT) Shares Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Stake by $569,970; American Assets Investment Management Stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Has Upped as Stock Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 532,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 332,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 6.89M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 30/05/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS EUROBOND ISSUE PROGRAM WORTH UP TO 5 BLN EURO; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER IS GAINING CREDIT, DEPOSITS MARKET SHARE: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Santander Eyes Online Business Banking Service in U.K; 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN ITS U.S. HOLDING; 23/05/2018 – Coming to Miami: the “School of Emotions,” a project of the European Institute of Efficient lntelligences, lsmael Cala and Kike Santander; 04/04/2018 – Pimco Joins Investors Seeking Santander Data on Banco Popular; 11/04/2018 – SANTANDER UK PLC – OFFER PERIOD EXTENSION SERIES 1125-1126; 24/04/2018 – Santander profits jump but UK results disappoint; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS WILL REVIEW BANKS’ COUNTER-CYCLICAL COUNTER BUFFER IN JUNE IN LIGHT OF INCREASED DOMESTIC RISK APPETITE; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES RATING ACTIONS ON SPANISH BANKS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 113,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 3.34 million shares traded or 203.55% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 109,374 shares to 7.83M shares, valued at $255.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,238 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

