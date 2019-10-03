As Dht Holdings (DHT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Cut Stake by $780,000; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Nli International Upped Its Stake by $3.37 Million

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 3.08 million shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 120,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 918,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 798,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 41.50 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Looks Poised for Sluggish Earnings and Margin Compression – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Uber’s App Overhaul Distracts From Its Slow Revenue Growth – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S.-to-Asia oil shipping rates soar to three-year high – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.