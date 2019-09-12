As Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Rose, Patten & Patten Has Raised Holding by $303,215; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by $1.15 Million

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 13,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 751,655 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 2,624 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,624 shares to 298,965 shares, valued at $59.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 17,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

