As Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Raised Holding; Shareholder Baupost Group Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 208,568 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 680,710 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares to 21,861 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: DexCom (DXCM) – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom Still Has Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New operating chief at DexCom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 9,500 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 55,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 2,663 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.14 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.11 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 267,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gabelli Funds holds 0.05% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Co has 0.67% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 4,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atika Mngmt Lc reported 52,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.04% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 142,673 shares.