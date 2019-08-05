As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Rose, Bamco Boosted by $13.32 Million Its Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $35.47 Million; Share Value Declined

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 111,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 413,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.30 million, up from 301,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 312,379 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 702,124 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 20,011 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,566 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,855 shares. Df Dent Incorporated owns 41,600 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Navellier has invested 0.36% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stephens Ar holds 4,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 665,126 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company, New York-based fund reported 175 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.16% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 500,070 are held by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 143,680 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated has 35,660 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 161,909 shares to 97,828 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 50,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Shares for $893,400 were sold by SAYER KEVIN R on Monday, February 11.