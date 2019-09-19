As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price Rose, Holder M&T Bank Has Lowered by $474,267 Its Holding; As Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Price Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Cut Stake

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 9,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 347,087 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 323,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.52 million shares traded or 97.98% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88,720 shares to 88,722 shares, valued at $168.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New operating chief at DexCom – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HOLX vs DXCM: Which MedTech Stock is a Better Investment Pick? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Slumped 14.5% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33M for 203.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SemGroup Corporation – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer Makes a $5 Billion Bet on Crude Oil – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $187.44 million activity. $93.72M worth of stock was sold by Buffalo Investor II – L.P. on Monday, September 16.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 63,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

