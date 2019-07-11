As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.40 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stack Financial Management Has Decreased by $850,279 Its Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 137,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, down from 306,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 405,249 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 8.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 133,049 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $193.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.83 million activity. The insider KAHN BARBARA sold $1.51M. 400 shares valued at $57,104 were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael on Friday, February 8. 3,114 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 33,049 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Product Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.92% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 136,900 shares. 3,659 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 100,031 shares. Nomura stated it has 5,094 shares. 71,523 are owned by Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 31,670 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 122,492 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Franklin holds 0.01% or 231,406 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 41,890 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Lc invested 0.27% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Profund Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,278 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 1.26M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership holds 3.51% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 730,100 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

