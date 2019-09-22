As Dexcom (DXCM) Shares Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $702,386; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 12,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 989,639 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 104.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,030 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 4,872 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 51,935 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 24,497 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Investors owns 4.12M shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,855 shares. Orbimed Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 262,900 shares. 114,213 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4,776 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pier Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,740 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,645 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33M for 203.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

