As Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Cut by $312,375 Its Stake; Meeder Asset Management Upped Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) as Shares Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 4,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, down from 7,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 1.27 million shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 11,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 28,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 16,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.72M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 26,999 shares to 75,510 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 9,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 356,176 shares to 26,432 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.