As Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Rose, Patten & Patten Boosted Its Position by $303,215; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Lifted Its Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 13,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 600,450 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.07% or 14,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,932 are owned by Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability. Baillie Gifford Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.84 million shares. 260,827 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Domini Impact Limited Com stated it has 2,541 shares or 5.29% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1.11M shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 70,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 6,317 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,982 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 93,118 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,299 shares to 43,860 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,965 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).