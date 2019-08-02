As Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Position by $6.02 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 50,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 643,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 694,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 3.28 million shares traded or 198.41% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 274.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 118,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 161,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 43,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of stock.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares to 163,502 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 30,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why DexCom Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for DexCom’s (DXCM) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom Is Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 169,108 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,060 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 903,927 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weiss Multi accumulated 47,600 shares. Prns Ltd accumulated 136,900 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,920 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns LP invested in 0.31% or 29,197 shares. Advisory Research Inc reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tirschwell And Loewy has 282,539 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. 190 are held by American Rech Management Communications. 122,492 were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Sit Invest Assocs reported 14,500 shares stake.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 69,462 shares to 11,333 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,388 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,177 shares. Opus Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,415 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 8.20 million shares. Mai Cap invested in 1.01% or 363,625 shares. Heathbridge Cap Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 615,925 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 31,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 40,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Management invested in 103,780 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 140,109 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,602 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 3.82% or 523,085 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 31,242 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 4.13% or 2.25 million shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 11.10M shares or 1% of all its holdings.