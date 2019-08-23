As Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Rose, Financial Architects Cut Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Increased Position by $181.00 Million as Stock Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 83.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 601 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 812,760 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 17.75 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.71M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 325,320 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 58,022 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 500,070 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Cap Investors has 3.19 million shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 406,729 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pier Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 53,795 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 58,880 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 18,861 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 4,993 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 29,365 shares to 147,927 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

