As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Harris Associates LP Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 8,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.63 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 1.00 million shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 397,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 828,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.78M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 25,400 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.25 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 50,896 shares to 969,605 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 205,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. The insider SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400.