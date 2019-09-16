As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Boosted Its Stake; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $305,800 as Market Valuation Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.68. About 561,138 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peconic Ptnrs Lc holds 40,000 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 398,702 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 322,344 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 70,330 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 2.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,987 are held by Cibc Retail Bank Usa. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability holds 425,590 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 0.32% stake. 29,313 are held by Naples Advisors Ltd. Grimes And has 16,002 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lathrop stated it has 115,838 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toth Advisory has 2.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Incorporated reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares to 932,436 shares, valued at $273.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,861 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).