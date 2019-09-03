As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Brown Capital Management Boosted Position by $300,832; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $6.74 Million; Stock Price Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 100.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 5,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 2,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 329,277 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 39,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 320,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.19M, down from 359,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $187.95. About 280,854 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $63.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,995 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 99,306 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 307,821 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,175 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 903,927 are held by Bankshares Of Mellon. 3,050 are held by C M Bidwell & Associate. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.31% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.04M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.04% or 403,458 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Lc owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 990 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 679,844 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 25,896 shares. Advisory Incorporated reported 4,588 shares. California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.39% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 46,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 48,166 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 391,070 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1,188 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 10,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 17,420 shares. Boston Partners holds 225,193 shares. 11,300 were reported by Holowesko Prtn Limited. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 40,887 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 63,670 shares. 1,295 are owned by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Polaris Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Roberts Glore & Com Il invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 106,628 shares to 236,978 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 33,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

