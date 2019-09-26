As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Bamco Has Lifted Stake by $12.87 Million; Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 86,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 500,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.96 million, up from 413,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.76. About 504,220 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 348,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 394,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 219,392 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild & Co Asset Us has 0.09% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 36,705 shares. Forest Hill Limited Company has invested 1.22% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 14,038 shares. Red Mountain Cap Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.23% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 58,594 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 319,668 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 516 shares. 1.49 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. Sei accumulated 96,974 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.14% or 551,116 shares in its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 173 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 12,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 5,482 shares stake. Ack Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5.13% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 15,557 shares to 126,070 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 14,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,134 activity. Another trade for 2,400 shares valued at $49,776 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) has 22,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 353,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0.17% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 298,364 shares. Nomura owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 8,414 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,529 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.12% or 3.06 million shares. 2,647 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.11% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Accredited reported 2,176 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 428,409 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,215 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake.

