As Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Share Value Rose, Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Holding; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $78.42 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 72,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $162.31. About 790,640 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 515,466 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.62M for 19.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $349.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares to 42,125 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 186,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.19 million shares stake. 325,320 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.09% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 200 shares. Sivik Ltd Com invested 0.55% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 140,627 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 2,993 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. New England Rech Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 2,550 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 730,100 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. 5.25 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 241,800 shares. Research And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 190 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp owns 71,523 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,297 shares.