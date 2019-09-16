As Devon Energy New (DVN) Valuation Declined, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.38 Million; Cms Energy (CMS) Market Valuation Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 276,576 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, down from 361,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 17,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.11M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 1.25M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CMS & SUB; RATES CMS’S JR SUB NOTES ‘BB+’; 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system)

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP holds 290,845 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 25,071 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 193,634 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 18,708 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,690 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11,273 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 20,800 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management owns 15,910 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 261,905 shares. Essex Investment Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,093 shares. Profund Advsr Limited owns 16,871 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,780 shares to 83,350 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.01M for 20.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 110,779 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $129.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 48,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Management reported 842,618 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 36,230 shares. 20,170 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 39,492 shares stake. Capital Ww Investors has 15.02 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 36,838 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 33,697 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 52,537 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.47 million shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.14% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 801,878 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).